UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CUVAS Signs MoU With Houbara Foundation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:38 AM

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation

The Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Bahawalpur and Houbara Foundation International Pakistan (HFIP) signed a memorandum of understanding to improve the habitat and conservation status of migratory birds and wildlife through trail research studies at the university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):The Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Bahawalpur and Houbara Foundation International Pakistan (HFIP) signed a memorandum of understanding to improve the habitat and conservation status of migratory birds and wildlife through trail research studies at the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, who is also project director of CUVAS, and President Houbara Foundation International Pakistan (HFIP) Brig (retd) Mukhtar Ahmad signed the MoU at a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus on Thursday.

A number of UVAS faculty members including Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Director External Linkages Dr Imtiaz Rabbani and officials from HFIP were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Talat Naseer Pasha said that there were many opportunities available at the CUVAS regarding learning of practical knowledge and research for Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) students.

He said students, faculty members and researchers would get maximum facilities due to availability of wild animals, disease diagnostics laboratories facilities at CUVAS.

Mukhtar Ahmad said that under the MoU both organisations were working together and CUVAS students and researchers were learning field related practical knowledge at Cholistan Desert. He also lauded the availablity of the latest state-of-the-art laboratory at the CUVAS.

According to the MoU, the HFIP will facilitate CUVAS for sampling (blood, fecal etc.) of captive animals kept at different facilities. The HFIP will assist in capturing or trapping of animals like reptiles (lizards and snakes), birds and small mammals (rodents and hare) within the captivity for research purpose.

The HFIP will also facilitate the internees/ researchers for movement and stay at research centre/ protection posts in Cholistan desert.

The CUVAS will also assist in monitoring population status of migratory birds and other wildlife at Cholistan desert. It would conduct research on specific species and share reports and recommendations with all concerned for improvement of status of those species.

Related Topics

Pakistan Doctor Bahawalpur University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Cholistan All From Share Blood

Recent Stories

Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza Result in 55 I ..

44 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Form Human Chains During Mid- ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief to Meet Bahaman Prime Minister on Friday ..

1 hour ago

Govt taking adequate measures to control dengue pr ..

1 hour ago

Van der Poel extends Tour of Britain lead

1 hour ago

Former Warriors ace Livingston retires

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.