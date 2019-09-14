CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation

The Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Bahawalpur and Houbara Foundation International Pakistan (HFIP) signed a memorandum of understanding to improve the habitat and conservation status of migratory birds and wildlife through trail research studies at the university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):The Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Bahawalpur and Houbara Foundation International Pakistan (HFIP) signed a memorandum of understanding to improve the habitat and conservation status of migratory birds and wildlife through trail research studies at the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, who is also project director of CUVAS, and President Houbara Foundation International Pakistan (HFIP) Brig (retd) Mukhtar Ahmad signed the MoU at a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus on Thursday.

A number of UVAS faculty members including Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Director External Linkages Dr Imtiaz Rabbani and officials from HFIP were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Talat Naseer Pasha said that there were many opportunities available at the CUVAS regarding learning of practical knowledge and research for Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) students.

He said students, faculty members and researchers would get maximum facilities due to availability of wild animals, disease diagnostics laboratories facilities at CUVAS.

Mukhtar Ahmad said that under the MoU both organisations were working together and CUVAS students and researchers were learning field related practical knowledge at Cholistan Desert. He also lauded the availablity of the latest state-of-the-art laboratory at the CUVAS.

According to the MoU, the HFIP will facilitate CUVAS for sampling (blood, fecal etc.) of captive animals kept at different facilities. The HFIP will assist in capturing or trapping of animals like reptiles (lizards and snakes), birds and small mammals (rodents and hare) within the captivity for research purpose.

The HFIP will also facilitate the internees/ researchers for movement and stay at research centre/ protection posts in Cholistan desert.

The CUVAS will also assist in monitoring population status of migratory birds and other wildlife at Cholistan desert. It would conduct research on specific species and share reports and recommendations with all concerned for improvement of status of those species.