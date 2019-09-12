UrduPoint.com
CUVAS Signs MoU With Houbara Foundation (HFIP) To Improve Habitat And Conservation Status Of Migratory Birds And Wildlife Through Research

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:42 PM

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to improve habitat and conservation status of migratory birds and wildlife through research

The Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur and Houbara Foundation International Pakistan (HFIP) signed a memorandum of understanding to improve the habitat and conservation status of migratory birds and wildlife through trail research studies of In-situ and Ex-situ conservation practices in CUVAS, Bahawalpur

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th September, 2019) The Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur and Houbara Foundation International Pakistan (HFIP) signed a memorandum of understanding to improve the habitat and conservation status of migratory birds and wildlife through trail research studies of In-situ and Ex-situ conservation practices in CUVAS, Bahawalpur.

CUVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha (SI)and President Houbara Foundation International Pakistan (HFIP) Brig (Retd) Mukhtar Ahmadsigned the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus Lahore on Thursdaywhile a number of UVAS faculty members including Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Director External Linkages DrImtiazRabbani and officials from (HFIP)were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha said that there are many opportunities available in CUVAS regarding the learning of practical knowledge and research for Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) students. He also said students, faculty members and researchers would get maximum benefits from the availability of wild animals, disease diagnostics laboratories facilities at CUVAS. Mukhtar Ahmad said that under the MoU both organisations working together and CUVAS students and researchers learning field related practical knowledge at Cholistan Desert.

He also lauded the available latest state-of-the-art laboratory facilities at CUVAS.

According to the MOU,HFIP will facilitate CUVAS for sampling (blood, fecal etc.) of captive animals kept at different facilities.HFIP will assist in capturing or trapping of animals like reptiles (lizards and snakes), birds and small mammals (rodents and hare) within the captivity for research purpose.HFIP will also facilitate the internees/researchers for movement and stay at research center/protection posts in Cholistan desert. CUVAS Bahawalpur will provide health and diagnostic facilities including laboratory tests, surgery and postmortem with recommendations. CUVAS will assist in monitoring population status of migratory birds and other wildlife at Cholistan desert. CUVAS would conduct the research on concerned species and share the report and recommendations for improvement of the status of that species. CUVAS will also provide its assist in habitat evaluation and management planning of ex-situ and in-situ conservation. The purpose of this MOU to implement Houbara Foundation International Pakistan Program activities through mutual coordination of stakeholders and improve the habitat and conservation status through the trail research studies of In-situ and Ex-situ conservation practices in CUVAS, Bahawalpur.

