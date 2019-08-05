D.A.E Supply Exam 2019 From Nov.13
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 09:42 PM
The Diploma of Associate Engineer (D.A.E) Supply Examination, 2019 of K.P. Board of Technical Education, Peshawar will commence on 13.11.2019 (Wednesday) for all the affiliated Colleges/Institutions
The date for submission of Exam Admission Forms and Fee in the office of the Assistant Controller of Examinations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical Education, Peshawar is with Normal Fee 02.10.2019 (Wednesday),Late Fee 09.10.2019 (Wednesday), with Double Fee 16.10.2019 (Wednesday) and Triple Fee 23.10.2019 (Wednesday) respectively.