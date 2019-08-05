D.A.E Supply Exam 2019 from Nov.13

The Diploma of Associate Engineer (D.A.E) Supply Examination, 2019 of K.P. Board of Technical Education, Peshawar will commence on 13.11.2019 (Wednesday) for all the affiliated Colleges/Institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Diploma of Associate Engineer (D.A.E) Supply Examination, 2019 of K.P. board of Technical education Peshawar will commence on 13.11. 2019 (Wednesday) for all the affiliated Colleges/Institutions.

The date for submission of Exam Admission Forms and Fee in the office of the Assistant Controller of Examinations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical Education, Peshawar is with Normal Fee 02.10.2019 (Wednesday),Late Fee 09.10.2019 (Wednesday), with Double Fee 16.10.2019 (Wednesday) and Triple Fee 23.10.2019 (Wednesday) respectively.