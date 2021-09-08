Dairy Farm Management Training Program concludes at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) organised a training of second module of "Dairy Farm Management Training Program" at its Veterinary Academy

LAHORE (08-09-21): The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) organised a training of second module of "Dairy Farm Management Training Program" at its Veterinary Academy.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of training and distributed certificates among the participants.

Manager Operations PDA Dr Muhammad Zubair Ahmad and Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram were also present.

The training participants included variety of professionals from dairy sector and farmers.

The main topic of the training was "Profit and Loss Statement, KPIs and Forecasting" while Dr Hifz-Ur-Rehman and Dr Naveed-Ul-Haq were the resource persons.