Danish School, COE Authority to be established in Balochistan for free education to poor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The government will establish a Danish school and the Center of Excellence Authority in Balochistan with a view to materialise Prime Minister Shebhaz Sharif's vision of imparting free of charge modern education to poor children of the province.

A working paper had been readied for the establishment of Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence in Balochistan under which the provincial assembly would make necessary legislation to execute the historic educational project, a PM Office press release said.

The initiative features establishing schools of international standard, development of quality curriculum, and construction of laboratories to be equipped with information technology.

To be headed by the Balochistan chief minister, the Authority will comprise the chief secretary, provincial secretaries of education and finance, besides at least three members nominated by the Federal Government.

The Authority will serve for the establishment of Danish Schools and the Centers of Excellence in the province.

It will also be responsible for the development of educational courses, distribution of scholarships, conducting examinations, and generating funds from both private and government resources.

Under the Authority, a governing body comprising five or more members will be formed with a two-year term having the mandate to run the administrative and financial matters of Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence, besides appointing principals and other staffers.

The members of the governing body will serve voluntarily without enjoying any perks and ensure the admissions in a transparent manner.

Under the admission criteria, 20% of seats will be reserved for self-finance while the rest will be specified for the children of the families with income up to Rs 25,000 per month. However, the orphan children will be provided education free of charge.

The children of illiterate parents will also be given admission to the Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence, which will be equipped with modern infrastructure, furniture, IT labs, and other facilities, besides the best teachers and boarding facilities.

At the boarding facility, a comprehensive mechanism will be devised for the character building of the children. Facilities of psychological and career counseling will also be available at the said schools and centers to improve the standard of education, and inculcate positive trends and passion for progress in the children.