Date for submitting LLB semester exam forms extended

(@imziishan)

The controller of examinations, Sindh University Jamshoro Muhammad Ali Roshan Pathan has extended the date for depositing semester examination fees for LLB (Hons) regular and failure students up to July 23, 2019 without any late fee at public and private affiliated law colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The controller of examinations, Sindh University Jamshoro Muhammad Ali Roshan Pathan has extended the date for depositing semester examination fees for LLB (Hons) regular and failure students up to July 23, 2019 without any late fee at public and private affiliated law colleges.

According to the circular issued by controller, the date for submission of exams forms and deposit of fee has been extended up to July 23 without late fee.

The regular and failure students of LLB (Hons) 5-year program could submit their exam forms with late fee of Rs. 5000 from July 24 to July 26, 2019.

All the principles of public and private affiliated law colleges have been directed to submit the examination forms of the regular and failure students on or before July 29, 2019 at the office of controller of examinations.