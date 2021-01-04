UrduPoint.com
Date Of Online Admission In SALU Extends

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:31 PM

Date of online admission in SALU extends

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Director (admissions), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Shahid Ali Mahar on Monday has announced that the date of submission of online admission forms for admission in bachelor and masters programme for academic year 2021 in all institutes and departments of SALU main campus have been extended till Monday, January 11, 2021.

The director admissions has also announced that those candidates who have already applied for admissions in bachelor programme have been advised to upload their matriculation marks certificate and enter their total marks and obtained marks by login through online admission portal (admission.salu.edu.pk).

Without uploading the marks certificate of matriculation and total and obtained marks, the admission forms will not be entertained, the announcement added.

