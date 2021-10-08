Dates for SSC, HSSC results not finalized yet: Chairperson PBCC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairperson Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen( PBCC), Dr Kausar Raees, rebutted the notification of Inter and Matric results doing rounds on social media saying that dates for results announcement had not been finalized yet

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairperson Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen( PBCC), Dr Kausar Raees, rebutted the notification of Inter and Matric results doing rounds on social media saying that dates for results announcement had not been finalized yet.

She told APP on Friday that Secondary school Certificate (SSC) exams specially 10th and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) second year results were likely to be declared within October after approval of COVID promotion policy by Punjab cabinet.

Dr Kausar, who is also Chairperson BISE Sargodha, informed that all boards of Punjab had complied the results adding that minor changes would be made after the policy approval which won't take much time.

"Being mother, I understand the mental agony parents and students are going through these days because of the delayed results. I hope these will be announced within this month." she explained.

Replying to another question, PBCC chairperson informed that people should not pay attention to the rumors about clinching of excessive marks than total by the students in SSC and HSSC exams.

Answering another question, she stated that as soon as we would get the sanctioning of police by Punjab cabinet, the results would be declared within the shortest possible time.