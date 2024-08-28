Open Menu

DC Declares Aug 29, 30 Holidays For Schools In Nawabshah Due To Heavy Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 11:38 PM

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has declared public holidays in all public and private educational institutions across the district on August 29 and 30, 2024 in view of heavy rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has declared public holidays in all public and private educational institutions across the district on August 29 and 30, 2024 in view of heavy rains.

According to an administrative order issued by the Deputy Commissioner's Office, after the Provincial Disaster Management Authority predicted heavy rains in the province, the Department of education and Literacy had given public holiday powers to the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the province.

Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon has declared public holidays on Thursday and Friday in all public and private educational institutions across the district, while the heads and teaching staff of the educational institutions will remain on duty as usual.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education Holidays August All Rains

Recent Stories

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

2 minutes ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

2 minutes ago
 CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

2 minutes ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

2 minutes ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

24 minutes ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

24 minutes ago
Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

24 minutes ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

59 minutes ago
 AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the de ..

AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the demise of ex-AJK Minister Chaudh ..

39 minutes ago
 Musadiq urges businessmen, traders to pay taxes to ..

Musadiq urges businessmen, traders to pay taxes to strengthen country's economy

39 minutes ago
 South Africa women to play three T20Is in Pakistan ..

South Africa women to play three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of World Cup

1 hour ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Indri ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Indrika Ratwatte

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Education