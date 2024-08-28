DC Declares Aug 29, 30 Holidays For Schools In Nawabshah Due To Heavy Rain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 11:38 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has declared public holidays in all public and private educational institutions across the district on August 29 and 30, 2024 in view of heavy rains.
According to an administrative order issued by the Deputy Commissioner's Office, after the Provincial Disaster Management Authority predicted heavy rains in the province, the Department of education and Literacy had given public holiday powers to the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the province.
Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon has declared public holidays on Thursday and Friday in all public and private educational institutions across the district, while the heads and teaching staff of the educational institutions will remain on duty as usual.
