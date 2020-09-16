DC directs to ensure compliance on SOPs for re-opening of Schools

Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja has directed to ensure strict implementation over standard operating procedure (SOPs) formulated for re-opening of schools in the district

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja has directed to ensure strict implementation over standard operating procedure (SOPs) formulated for re-opening of schools in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here on Monday for reviewing compliance over SOPs.

DC directed to carry out disinfectant spray on daily basis and maintaining social distance to contain spread of deadly coronavirus.

DC said that pandemic was eradicated completely however its intensity have minimized, but maintaining social distance and adopting precautionary measure were mandatory to curb the virus.

DC said that after the announcement of re-opening of educational institutes from 15th September, 80 Govt and 87 private schools have been re-opened after 6 months. DC said that in this regard different committees have been constituted for the monitoring of schools specially inspect compliance over SOPs. He asked students, Teachers and school staff to wear face mask during school timing. DC directed education works department to complete repairing of school buildings within 15 days which damaged in recent monsoon rain. He directed officials concerned to ensure availability of required facilities in schools including fans, light system and related material.