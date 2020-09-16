UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs To Ensure Compliance On SOPs For Re-opening Of Schools

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:21 PM

DC directs to ensure compliance on SOPs for re-opening of Schools

Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja has directed to ensure strict implementation over standard operating procedure (SOPs) formulated for re-opening of schools in the district

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja has directed to ensure strict implementation over standard operating procedure (SOPs) formulated for re-opening of schools in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here on Monday for reviewing compliance over SOPs.

DC directed to carry out disinfectant spray on daily basis and maintaining social distance to contain spread of deadly coronavirus.

DC said that pandemic was eradicated completely however its intensity have minimized, but maintaining social distance and adopting precautionary measure were mandatory to curb the virus.

DC said that after the announcement of re-opening of educational institutes from 15th September, 80 Govt and 87 private schools have been re-opened after 6 months. DC said that in this regard different committees have been constituted for the monitoring of schools specially inspect compliance over SOPs. He asked students, Teachers and school staff to wear face mask during school timing. DC directed education works department to complete repairing of school buildings within 15 days which damaged in recent monsoon rain. He directed officials concerned to ensure availability of required facilities in schools including fans, light system and related material.

Related Topics

Education September From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia to Give Long-Stay Visas Valid Up to 1 Year ..

4 minutes ago

Over 60% of US Young People Unaware of 6Mln Jews B ..

4 minutes ago

D.I.Khan RPO visits martyred policemen's family in ..

4 minutes ago

Commandant FC calls on Governor, situation of trib ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

10 minutes ago

Police to take stern action against motorists usin ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.