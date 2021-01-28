DC emphasize for proper monitoring of government schools

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Thursday emphasized that Educational Monitoring Authority (EMA) and District Education Officer should play their role for the improvement of education standards and better coaching of children

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Thursday emphasized that Educational Monitoring Authority (EMA) and District Education Officer should play their role for the improvement of education standards and better coaching of children.

He was chairing a review meeting of the Elementary and Secondary Education (ESE) monthly performance report at his office.

EMA Abbottabad officials briefed the meeting about the performance.

According to the indicators issued by the ESE the deputy commissioner directed the DEOs to bring improvement in the circles and said that our focus must the quality of education to attract the parents for government schools rather than private sector.

While directing the ESE, DC said that besides monitoring the attendance of the students teachers should also focus on the quality of education and make sure for the provision of congenial environment to the students.

Mughees Sanaullah also underlines the need for enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs in all educational institutions and said that it would help control the virus at the beginning of the new year.

He also took notice of different schools without boundary walls and directed the concerned to take action according to the law.