DC Hunza notifies closure of three schools due to positive cases of Covid-19 among staff

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hunza has notified closure of three schools in Gulmit and Sost Hunza due to report of corona virus cases among staff.

In this regard an emergency meeting was held under the chairmanship of DC Hunza Fiyyaz Ahmad.

In the meeting it has been decided that on the basis of positive cases of Covid-19 as recommended by district health officer Hunza and deputy director education Hunza, three schools namely Government Boys High school Gulmit Gojal Hunza, Government Boys High School Sost Gojal Hunza and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Gulmit Gojal Hunza will remain close for next seven days.

It is pertinent to note that according to focal person of health department GB Dr. Shah Zaman more than 50 teachers has been tested positive cases in GB since September 15 after opening of schools and colleges.