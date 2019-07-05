UrduPoint.com
DC, MPAs Meets GC Women University Acting Vice Chancellor

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:41 PM

Divisional Commissioner (DC) Mehmud Javed Bhatti held a meeting with Acting Vice Chancellor GC Women University Prof Dr Kanwal Amin at her office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner (DC) Mehmud Javed Bhatti held a meeting with Acting Vice Chancellor GC Women University Prof Dr Kanwal Amin at her office.

MPAs Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, ACG Musawar Khan Niazi and other officers were also present.

The DC welcomed the vice chancellor and said that the development of the university on modern lines was imperative for providing advanced education facilities at the university.

Parliamentarians Latif Nazar and Shakeel Shahid pledged their full cooperation for development of the university.

They said that the Punjab government would be requested for redressing the administrative issues of the university.

The acting VC thanked the divisional commissioner and parliamentarians for visiting the university. She said she was serving as regular vice chancellor of the University of Home Economics Lahore and the Punjab government had assigned her the additional charge of GC Women University Madina Town.

Various steps were being considered to enhance the quality of education and improvement management of the GC Women University, she added.

