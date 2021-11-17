DC pays surprise visit to school

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Panhwar, Aamir Hussain paid a surprise visit to Government Girls High School Housing Society Nawabshah and inspected educational activities and sanitation condition of the school

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Panhwar, Aamir Hussain paid a surprise visit to Government Girls High School Housing Society Nawabshah and inspected educational activities and sanitation condition of the school.

He went round different classrooms, checked the attendance and asked questions from the students.

During the visit, he applauded at the ongoing educational activities and expressed hope that school administration would continue their role to further improve the standard of education.

The DC also instructed Headmistress to bring more improvement in school's cleanliness.