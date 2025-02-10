DC Quetta Vows To End Cheating System From Matriculation Exam
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Monday chaired a high-level meeting regarding the prevention of cheating and preparation of upcoming matriculation examinations for improvement of quality education
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Monday chaired a high-level meeting regarding the prevention of cheating and preparation of upcoming matriculation examinations for improvement of quality education.
The meeting was attended by Additional DC (General) Quetta, Additional DC (Revenue) Quetta, Controller Balochistan board, Assistant Commissioners of four subdivisions of Quetta, Magistrates, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and all concerned officers.
The DC Quetta was given a detailed briefing regarding the matriculation examinations.The meeting reviewed all the preparations made aboud the examinations.
While addressing to the meeting, DC Quetta said that this time no cheating would be allowed in the matriculation examinations, organizing a fair and transparent examination is the Primary responsibility of the district administration.
The DC said that all students would be strictly checked before entering the examination centers, mobile phones could be strictly prohibited during the examination, the paper of the student from whom the mobile phone is found would be canceled.
District administration officers will perform duties in all examination centers of Quetta, they will keep a strict and constant watch during the examination, he said.
He said that strict security would be provided during the examination, however, if an unpleasant incident occurs in any center, timely action to be taken saying that unrelated persons would not be allowed to enter the examination centers under any circumstances.
Any unrelated person found in the premises of the examination center will be caught and an FIR will be registered, he said.
The DC said that a close watch is being kept on all examination centers of Quetta, all relevant departments and institutions would monitor the matriculation examinations.
He said that officers of various departments would perform duties in the examination centers from morning to evening.The DC said that strictest departmental action would be taken against the staff of the center in which cheating is found and no one would be taken into consideration.
The entire focus of the district administration is on conducting the matriculation exams in a clean and transparent manner, he said.
