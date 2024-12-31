Open Menu

DC Reaffirms To Promote Education System In Jhang

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhang, Ali Akbar Bhinder has reaffirmed the administration's commitment on Tuesday to promoting education on modern grounds, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts to achieve the best standard of education

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhang, Ali Akbar Bhinder has reaffirmed the administration's commitment on Tuesday to promoting education on modern grounds, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts to achieve the best standard of education.

According to DC office, teachers, students of two government schools, and members of school councils, Bhinder stressed the importance of improving monitoring of schools and the overall school system.

During the meeting, education department officers provided a briefing on plans to enhance school infrastructure and raise education standards.

Bhinder offered directions to the officers, underscoring the administration's vision for quality education, as outlined by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The administration's efforts to modernize education are part of a broader initiative to align with global standards as embodied in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4, which emphasizes quality education. The administration aims to create a more informed, skilled and competitive workforce driving progress and development in the region.

