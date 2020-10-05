DC stresses to pay full attention towards quality education

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday stressed the need to pay full attention towards quality education in the district. He said that the tactics of impersonation, copy culture, leakage of papers, use of mobile cells, photo copies and other acts be curbed strictly

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday stressed the need to pay full attention towards quality education in the district. He said that the tactics of impersonation, copy culture, leakage of papers, use of mobile cells, photo copies and other acts be curbed strictly.

During his visit to Primary school here, the DC said there is lack of quality education in remote areas of the district and teachers, parents, students and the society should jointly make efforts for standard of education. He further said that children are asset of any nation and intelligent students are bright future of the country.

He said that if one mother was literate, she could teach the generations that is why they had to enhance the literacy among the girls. This is big challenge for us whom no one can not handle but there is need of all stakeholders' assistance to materialize it, DC added.