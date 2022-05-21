UrduPoint.com

DC Sukkur Visits Exam Centers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 03:33 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has said that there are complete ban on cheating in the examinations in the entire district Sukkur

During his visits to several exams centers here on Saturday, he inspected and witnessed the arrangement of the annual exams of the higher secondary education. The Deputy Commissioner gave necessary directions to the concerned officers for ensuring security and other related arrangements well in time for smooth conduct of the examination. The concerned officers were instructed to ensure that students enter the examination centers at least one hour before the start of exams and no one enters the examination halls with mobile phones or other electronic gadgets.

Chairman, board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur, Syed Ghulam Mujutba Shah said that those candidates found appearing in exams in place of others would be arrested and legal action would be taken against them.

Moreover, he said that there are complete ban on use of mobile phones and other unfair means in the exams. The same would be confiscated if was recovered from the candidates during search, he added.

