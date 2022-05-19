UrduPoint.com

DC Sukkur Visits Several Exams Centers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 04:32 PM

DC Sukkur visits several exams centers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has said that there was complete ban on cheating in the examinations in the entire district Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has said that there was complete ban on cheating in the examinations in the entire district Sukkur.

During his visits to several exams centers here on Thursday, he inspected and witnessed the arrangement of the annual exams of the higher secondary education. The Deputy Commissioner gave necessary directions to the concerned officers for ensuring security and other related arrangements well in time for smooth conduct of the examination. The concerned officers were instructed to ensure that students enter the examination centers at least one hour before the start of exams and no one enters the examination halls with mobile phones or other electronic gadgets.

Chairman, board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur, Syed Ghulam Mujutba Shah said that those candidates found appearing in exams in place of others would be arrested and legal action would be taken against them.

Moreover, he said that there are complete ban on use of mobile phones and other unfair means in the exams. The same would be confiscated if was recovered from the candidates during search, he added.

Related Topics

Education Mobile Sukkur Same BISE From

Recent Stories

NAB, Karachi's prosecution ensured 222 convictions ..

NAB, Karachi's prosecution ensured 222 convictions, recovers Rs 6,427 mln in las ..

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin Disagrees With Opinion That Import Replace ..

Kremlin Disagrees With Opinion That Import Replacement Plan Failed - Peskov

5 minutes ago
 Report shows Aussie workers to lose thousands of d ..

Report shows Aussie workers to lose thousands of dollars to inflation in 2022

5 minutes ago
 Australia's Stubblety-Cook smashes 200m breaststro ..

Australia's Stubblety-Cook smashes 200m breaststroke world record

5 minutes ago
 Russia seeking to wrest seized nuclear plant from ..

Russia seeking to wrest seized nuclear plant from Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 WHO alerts as more monkeypox cases reported in Bri ..

WHO alerts as more monkeypox cases reported in Britain

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.