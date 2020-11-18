UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Surprise Visit To School

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:59 PM

DC surprise visit to school

Deputy Commissioner Kashmore- Kandhkot, Munawar Ali Mithiani paid a surprise visit to government High School Kandhkot on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kashmore- Kandhkot, Munawar Ali Mithiani paid a surprise visit to government High School Kandhkot on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner inspected class rooms and laboratories at the school.

He also went through the school records and showed displeasure over an 88 per cent result of 10th class last year.

DC Mithiani directed the school principal to pay further attention for improvement of education and ensure that all computers in the lab must be in working order. He also directed the school administration to improve the cleanliness in the school and provide a clean atmosphere to the students.

Related Topics

Education Visit Kandhkot All Government

Recent Stories

Punjab’s Minority Affairs Department celebrates ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah’s achievements make everyone optimistic ..

16 minutes ago

Film director 'Pervaiz Malik' remembred on his 12t ..

2 minutes ago

Cases registered against 4 industrial units on cau ..

2 minutes ago

Acting Nishtar MS vows to extend good health facil ..

2 minutes ago

Admin urges to improve the sewerage system

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.