DC surprise visit to school

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kashmore- Kandhkot, Munawar Ali Mithiani paid a surprise visit to government High School Kandhkot on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner inspected class rooms and laboratories at the school.

He also went through the school records and showed displeasure over an 88 per cent result of 10th class last year.

DC Mithiani directed the school principal to pay further attention for improvement of education and ensure that all computers in the lab must be in working order. He also directed the school administration to improve the cleanliness in the school and provide a clean atmosphere to the students.