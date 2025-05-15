DC Usta Muhammad Emphasizes For Elimination Of Cheating In Exams
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 10:14 PM
Deputy Commissioner of Usta Muhammad, Mir Arshad Hussain Khan Jamali, has strongly condemned the practice of cheating in examinations, calling it a destructive curse on the education system that pushes the younger generation into the darkness of ignorance
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Usta Muhammad, Mir Arshad Hussain Khan Jamali, has strongly condemned the practice of cheating in examinations, calling it a destructive curse on the education system that pushes the younger generation into the darkness of ignorance.
During a surprise visit to the FA and FSc examination center at Degree College Usta Muhammad on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner inspected examination slips and answer sheets, and issued strict directives to prevent cheating, said a news release.
He stated, “We will never support a system where our children succeed through unfair means. Our struggle against this educational disease will continue with full determination until it is completely eradicated.”
The DC was briefed by Exam Center Superintendent Zafarullah Bugti and Deputy Superintendent Khalil Ahmed Jamali on the ongoing examination procedures and measures taken to curb cheating.
Jamali emphasized that students should rely on their own mental abilities and focus on genuine learning to become educated and responsible citizens.
Calling for a collective commitment, he said, “We must pledge to eliminate the menace of cheating and equip our children with the light of knowledge. The nations that have made education their weapon are the ones that have achieved true development.”
The Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the Balochistan government is taking firm steps to eradicate cheating and no leniency will be shown toward those involved. He urged all stakeholders to join hands in this fight to ensure a better future for the coming generations.
Recent Stories
Buledi congratulates candidates passed PCS, CSS examinations
Education Dept appoints 90 male, female teachers in Panjgur
DC Usta Muhammad emphasizes for elimination of cheating in exams
KP Govt to observe May 16 as "Day of Gratitude" in honor of national unity, arme ..
Police committed to protecting citizens' lives, property: RPO
PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers
Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with ..
Civil society stages rally on successful military operation
Senator Robina Qaimkhani labels India a terrorist state, claims forces responded ..
MoS Education, Turkiye Ambassador visit Zoology laboratory at RWU
UAE President welcomes US President Trump upon arrival in Abu Dhabi on state vis ..
Aqeel Malik urges unified Muslim response to global challenges at PUIC session
More Stories From Education
-
Buledi congratulates candidates passed PCS, CSS examinations2 minutes ago
-
Education Dept appoints 90 male, female teachers in Panjgur2 minutes ago
-
DC Usta Muhammad emphasizes for elimination of cheating in exams2 minutes ago
-
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders23 hours ago
-
Practical exams cancelled for 30 students after cell phones recovery24 hours ago
-
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 candidates participat ..3 days ago
-
DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha3 days ago
-
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools3 days ago
-
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) holds Tashakur Rally3 days ago
-
CPSP holds part-I exams for 2,726 candidates in 11 different specialties3 days ago
-
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program3 days ago
-
COMSTECH chief underscores $1.3 trillion Halal economy potential at training course in Uzbekistan3 days ago