DC Usta Muhammad emphasizes for elimination of cheating in exams

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Usta Muhammad, Mir Arshad Hussain Khan Jamali, has strongly condemned the practice of cheating in examinations, calling it a destructive curse on the education system that pushes the younger generation into the darkness of ignorance.

During a surprise visit to the FA and FSc examination center at Degree College Usta Muhammad on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner inspected examination slips and answer sheets, and issued strict directives to prevent cheating, said a news release.

He stated, “We will never support a system where our children succeed through unfair means. Our struggle against this educational disease will continue with full determination until it is completely eradicated.”

The DC was briefed by Exam Center Superintendent Zafarullah Bugti and Deputy Superintendent Khalil Ahmed Jamali on the ongoing examination procedures and measures taken to curb cheating.

Jamali emphasized that students should rely on their own mental abilities and focus on genuine learning to become educated and responsible citizens.

Calling for a collective commitment, he said, “We must pledge to eliminate the menace of cheating and equip our children with the light of knowledge. The nations that have made education their weapon are the ones that have achieved true development.”

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the Balochistan government is taking firm steps to eradicate cheating and no leniency will be shown toward those involved. He urged all stakeholders to join hands in this fight to ensure a better future for the coming generations.