DC Visits Matric Examination Center At SD High School

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 10:04 PM

DC visits Matric Examination Center at SD High School

Matric Annual Exams under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur are underway in Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Matric Annual Exams under the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bahawalpur are underway in Bahawalpur Division.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the matric examination center established at Government Sadiq Dan High school Bahawalpur.

He reviewed the arrangements related to matric exams. He also examined the facilities provided to the candidates at the center. He instructed the staff to ensure transparency and not to allow any means of cheating.

More Stories From Education

