D.Com, DBA Exams To Commence On Oct.2

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 09:22 PM

D.Com, DBA exams to commence on Oct.2

D.Com & D.B.A, (Revised Course 2006) Part-I & Part-II Supply Examination, 2019 of the KP Board of Technical Education Peshawar will commence on 02.10.2019 (Wednesday)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :D.Com & D.B.A, (Revised Course 2006) Part-I & Part-II Supply Examination, 2019 of the KP board of Technical education Peshawar will commence on 02.10.2019 (Wednesday).

The date for submission of Examination Admission Forms and normal Fee in the office of the Assistant Controller of Examinations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical Education, Peshawar for D.

Com (Part-I and Part-II)and D.B.A (Part-I and Part-II) is 07.08.2019 (Wednesday), with late fee is 15.08.2019 (Thursday), with double fee is 21.08.2019(Wednesday) and with Triple Fee is 28.08.2019.

