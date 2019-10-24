UrduPoint.com
DEA Fails To Implement Supreme Court Decision On Access School Fee Charging By Various Private Institutions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 06:14 PM

The District Education Authority has failed to implement Supreme Court (SC) order regarding access fees charging by the various private institutions in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The District education Authority has failed to implement Supreme Court (SC) order regarding access fees charging by the various private institutions in the district.

Most of the private institutions were ignoring the SC decision and charging monthly school fee at their own.

The parents objections were also not being addressed, a complainant Tahira whose children were studying the City School talking to APP said here Thursday.

She said that schools were charging access fee and while not revising their fees structure despite SC order and concerned quarters were reluctant to precede their applications.

The parents said that SC orders should be implemented strictly and concerned quarters should make all out efforts to ensure relief to the masses.

A private school administration talking to APP here Thursday said that matter was under assessment in the District Education Authority and they cannot revise fee structure at their own while approval of head office was required in this regard.

The official of District administration said Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull has taken the matter on priority and also chaired a meeting with the parents, District Education Authority and private schools' administrations for implementing the SC decision.

He said that according to SC decision the private schools can only increase five percent school fee and fee slab would be freeze at January 2017 level.

He said the schools that obtained approvals from Education Authority can increase eight percent annual fee in their fee structure.

The DC has also directed the administrations of City School, Beacon House School, Connoisseur Grammar School Sargodha and other institutes to adjust access school fee within two months period and submit a report to his office, he added.

He further told that she has also issued directions to the Reader Grammar School and Sanai Public School charging access fee should adjust fees in one month period.

The DC has also asked for issuance of final notice to the Pak Grammar school and other unregistered institutes in the district to ensure their registration within ninety days period adding that FIRs would be lodged against unregistered schools after given deadline.

She has directed authority to take action against Pak Grammar School, National School 10 ML and Assordoba School Bhalwal over violation of rules and regulation.

The DC has also asked Education Authority to submit a report regularly regarding fee charging by the private institute and also submit paid monthly fee record to her office.

The SC had issued orders that fee slab to be maintained at January 2017 and only five percent annual increase in fees could be enhanced.

