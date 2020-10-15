DEA issues new timings for schools from Oct 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :District education Authority (DEA) issued new timings( winter time table) for public and private schools with effect from October 16.

DEA sources said that Government schools for boys would work from half past eight to half past two from Monday to Saturday except Friday.

Public schools for Girls would operate from 8:15am to 1:45 pm from Monday to Saturday except Friday.

Private schools would also follow the same time table,sources said and added that on Fridays the timings would be from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and 8:15 am to 12:15 pm for boys and girls respectively.