UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEA Issues New Timings For Schools From Oct 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:03 PM

DEA issues new timings for schools from Oct 16

District Education Authority (DEA) issued new timings( winter time table) for public and private schools with effect from October 16

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :District education Authority (DEA) issued new timings( winter time table) for public and private schools with effect from October 16.

DEA sources said that Government schools for boys would work from half past eight to half past two from Monday to Saturday except Friday.

Public schools for Girls would operate from 8:15am to 1:45 pm from Monday to Saturday except Friday.

Private schools would also follow the same time table,sources said and added that on Fridays the timings would be from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and 8:15 am to 12:15 pm for boys and girls respectively.

Related Topics

Education Same October From Government

Recent Stories

Gujranwala administration allows PDM to hold its p ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, Danish defence officials discuss cooperation

21 minutes ago

PMD’s first rally in Gujranwala:  Lahore police ..

29 minutes ago

Opposition making propaganda on Tiger Force perfor ..

2 minutes ago

Dead Russian Satellite, Spent Chinese Rocket Likel ..

2 minutes ago

Tractor production increase 17.16% in July-Septemb ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.