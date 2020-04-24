UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEA Notifies 20 Pc Fee Concession For Private Schools

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:04 PM

DEA notifies 20 pc fee concession for private schools

District Education Authority (DEA) on Friday notified 20 per cent (pc) concession to private schools initially for April and May and no school is allowed to collect it two months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :District education Authority (DEA) on Friday notified 20 per cent (pc) concession to private schools initially for April and May and no school is allowed to collect it two months.

A spokesperson for district administration said following the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak who is also chairman of schools registration authority, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DEA Riaz Khan issued the notification for implementation of an ordinance.

Under the guidelines, if a school has already collected fee without concession for April, it should adjust in next month, he informed.

No advance fee could be collected by any private Primary, elementary, secondary or higher secondary school for summer vacations, the spokesperson said adding that school is bound to give 20 pc fee cut on a concession it had already extended to a student.

No staff member will be laid off and all teaching and non teaching staffers would be paid full salary under the notification, he stated.

The spokesperson said that each school will have to submit a certificate of salary payments to teaching staff with DEA within one week.

All private schools are supposed to conduct online classes of the students during vacations announced due to COVID-19 lockdown, he maintained.

Related Topics

Education Student April May All

Recent Stories

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

6 minutes ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

2 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

2 hours ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.