DEA notifies 20 pc fee concession for private schools

District Education Authority (DEA) on Friday notified 20 per cent (pc) concession to private schools initially for April and May and no school is allowed to collect it two months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :District education Authority (DEA) on Friday notified 20 per cent (pc) concession to private schools initially for April and May and no school is allowed to collect it two months.

A spokesperson for district administration said following the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak who is also chairman of schools registration authority, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DEA Riaz Khan issued the notification for implementation of an ordinance.

Under the guidelines, if a school has already collected fee without concession for April, it should adjust in next month, he informed.

No advance fee could be collected by any private Primary, elementary, secondary or higher secondary school for summer vacations, the spokesperson said adding that school is bound to give 20 pc fee cut on a concession it had already extended to a student.

No staff member will be laid off and all teaching and non teaching staffers would be paid full salary under the notification, he stated.

The spokesperson said that each school will have to submit a certificate of salary payments to teaching staff with DEA within one week.

All private schools are supposed to conduct online classes of the students during vacations announced due to COVID-19 lockdown, he maintained.