Dedication, teamwork driving force behind development of any institution: VC KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, while presiding over the second monthly meeting of heads of various institutions and departments, said that dedication and teamwork are the driving force behind the development of any institution.

He said that neither an individual nor an organization can achieve its goals alone, so it is possible to achieve the set goals only as a result of teamwork and mutual cooperation with each other.

He appreciated the KMU combined efforts for collecting Rs.190 million affiliation dues which was due since 2017-18.

The vice chancellor lauded the performance of various institutions and said that we should give priority to providing guidance and support to students, parents and general public in all fields.

He directed the Director Quality Enhancement Cell to conduct a comprehensive visit of the KMU sub-campuses and provide necessary guidance to the newly deployed faculty and administrative staff there.

In the meeting, the heads of various departments presented their performance reports which were appreciated as a whole.

It was decided that the students of Nursing Institute and Physical Medicine would soon be shifted to the newly constructed building on the main campus.

The meeting also decided that through public private partnership hostels for students at Kohat and Peshawar will soon be started.

The meeting was informed that all the necessary matters regarding the express line from WAPDA have been settled and these lines would be laid within ten days which would solve the problem of power outages and breakdowns on priority basis.

The vice chancellor directed Additional Director IT to come up with workable proposals for implementation of e-filing system and connecting all remote campuses with the main campus through video link. Finally, in light of the government guidelines regarding Corona SOPs, it was decided that strict compliance would be enforced in all sub-campuses including the university's main campus on students, visitors, faculty and administrative staff and no one be allowed to enter in the university without vaccination.