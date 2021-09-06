UrduPoint.com

Defence Day;a Bright Chapter In Country's History:IJT

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Islami Jamiat-e-Talba,University of Agriculture's Nazim Hafiz Muhammad Afraz said that Defence Day of Pakistan was a bright and proud chapter in country's history.

In a statement issued here Monday, he paid tribute to Pak Armed Forces Shuhada and 'ghazis' and said that "on this day, we reinforce and strengthen our national spirit to remember the sacrifices of Martyrs and veterans who laid down their lives for national defence and sovereignty".

He highlighted that on September 6, 1965, the armed forces of Pakistan successfully thwarted an Indian assault in the dark of night and pushed back the enemy.

