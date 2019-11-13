Degrees, skills useless without ethics: Punjab University Vice Chancellor

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Wednesday said that degrees and skills without high moral values and ethics had no value

He was addressing the graduation ceremony of PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies at Al Raazi Hall here.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Member Syndicate Dr Mahboob Hussain, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

He said that almost 170,000 candidates apply for admissions at Punjab University, however, around 9,000 lucky candidates get success.

He advised the students to continue learning process and utilize their skills for welfare of society. He congratulated the degree holder students and their parents.

Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla and said that students of Department of History and Pakistan Studies were dedicated and hardworking.

He said that students with strong determination, positive thinking and hard work move forward in society while the people pulling others legs were left behind.

Around 150 degrees were given to the students of masters, M Phil and PhD.