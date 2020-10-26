UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delay In HSC Results Holdup Admissions In Mehran Versity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:09 PM

Delay in HSC results holdup admissions in Mehran versity

The delay in announcement of the results of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II annual examinations from Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education has held up the admissions in the new academic year for all disciplines of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The delay in announcement of the results of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II annual examinations from Boards of Intermediate and Secondary education has held up the admissions in the new academic year for all disciplines of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

The Director Admissions Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro informed here on Monday that the university management had already finalized arrangements of granting admissions to candidates in new academic year, however, due to delay in announcement of the results of HSC Part-II annual examinations, the management would not be able to start the new academic session in time.

On query, the Director Admissions informed that the management of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad has informed that the results of HSC Part-II annual examinations will be announced on October 31, 2020. The university management is just waiting for the announcement of results of the Education Board as all required arrangements for granting admissions have already been completed, he added.

Related Topics

Education Hyderabad Jamshoro BISE University Of Engineering And Technology October 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Whatsapp will charge for some of its business ser ..

4 minutes ago

Polio drive starts in all 33 districts of Balochis ..

2 minutes ago

SNFC protest enters sixth day

3 minutes ago

Sindh launches polio eradication campaign

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Says COVID-19 Situation in Russia Quite Di ..

3 minutes ago

Japan's New Prime Minister Suga Pledges to Make Co ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.