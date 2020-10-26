Delay in HSC results holdup admissions in Mehran versity

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The delay in announcement of the results of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II annual examinations from Boards of Intermediate and Secondary education has held up the admissions in the new academic year for all disciplines of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

The Director Admissions Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro informed here on Monday that the university management had already finalized arrangements of granting admissions to candidates in new academic year, however, due to delay in announcement of the results of HSC Part-II annual examinations, the management would not be able to start the new academic session in time.

On query, the Director Admissions informed that the management of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad has informed that the results of HSC Part-II annual examinations will be announced on October 31, 2020. The university management is just waiting for the announcement of results of the Education Board as all required arrangements for granting admissions have already been completed, he added.