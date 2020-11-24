Delay in recruitment of drivers creating accessibility issues for kids of Special Education Institutes

:Delay in recruitment of drivers is creating trouble for easy accessibility of kids of special educational institutes

According to official sources, Punjab government provided 5 new buses for students of special education about one month ago. However, the buses were parked due to shortage of drivers.

The special children are faced with issue of transports in various locations of the city. Although, some buses are operational , however, the new buses have been parked.

About drivers recruitment, the official sources stated that higher authorities had been requested for early recruitment of drivers but the process seemed slow.

Multan district have 14 institutes for the special children, in which over 3400 kids are studying, stated official sources. Chairperson Society for Special Persons (SSP) Zahida Hameed urged upon government to resolve issue of transport the special kids.

Accessibility is one of the main problem of the special kids, she maintained added that the process for recruitment of the drivers should be completed as early as possible.