UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delay In Recruitment Of Drivers Creating Accessibility Issues For Kids Of Special Education Institutes

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:19 PM

Delay in recruitment of drivers creating accessibility issues for kids of Special Education Institutes

:Delay in recruitment of drivers is creating trouble for easy accessibility of kids of special educational institutes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Delay in recruitment of drivers is creating trouble for easy accessibility of kids of special educational institutes.

According to official sources, Punjab government provided 5 new buses for students of special education about one month ago. However, the buses were parked due to shortage of drivers.

The special children are faced with issue of transports in various locations of the city. Although, some buses are operational , however, the new buses have been parked.

About drivers recruitment, the official sources stated that higher authorities had been requested for early recruitment of drivers but the process seemed slow.

Multan district have 14 institutes for the special children, in which over 3400 kids are studying, stated official sources. Chairperson Society for Special Persons (SSP) Zahida Hameed urged upon government to resolve issue of transport the special kids.

Accessibility is one of the main problem of the special kids, she maintained added that the process for recruitment of the drivers should be completed as early as possible.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Government Of Punjab Government

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

27 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

19 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

19 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

21 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

21 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.