QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation led by a Senior Coordinator of Balochistan Copper Gold Project Rehmatullah Baloch on Friday visited Balochistan University met with Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Anwar Panizai and discussed importance of research activities in mineral, coppers and other sectors of the province.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of University of Balochistan (UoB) Dr. Muhammad Alam Mangal, Dr. Saood Taj, Junaid Khan Jamaldeni, varsity's registrar Wali-ur- Rehman were present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Balochistan University's education, research, province's vast of mineral, jointly experimental and research cooperation were discussed in the meeting where told meeting that Balochistan University was providing higher quality education opportunities to students in various fields including mineralogy and geology.

The meeting was informed that a large number of qualified students are serving in the same fields after completion of their higher education form the UoB in every year, joint research and experimental efforts would be implemented at the copper gold project and other mineral resources in province.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Anwar Panizai said students were providing opportunities of research in different fields on equality basis in order to enhance their capabilities who would utilize their abilities for betterment of country and province in future.

He said Balochistan has rich natural resources and measures need to utilize these natural resources for taking advantages form them, saying that all available resource were being used for uplifting of research activities in the varsity in order to achieve positive result in projects of mineral and other resources.

The Vice Chancellor said jointly steps with provincial organizations were being taken to complete various projects while experimental initiative with Copper Gold projects could create job opportunities including enhancing educational and researching potential of students in province.

Later, Senior Coordinator along with delegation inspected Center of Excellence and Mineralogy, Geology and other sectors of Balochistan University.

The delegation said the varsity was important regarding research and higher of knowledge in province, saying that joint cooperation among various projects with the University would prove to be a significant step forward for the future.

"In this regard, the Balochistan University will be supported in promotion of research activities for development", the delegation assured and also appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor.

Later, Vice Chancellor also presented shields to member of delegation.