Delegation Of Tehreek Nifaz Urdu Visits Karachi University

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:44 PM

A delegation of the Tehreek Nifaz Urdu Pakistan visited the University of Karachi and met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, sought his support in promotion of Urdu languages in offices and classrooms

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 )

Prof. Dr Khalid Iraqi while talking to the delegate said that the Founder of the Nation, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, has resolved the issue of Urdu language by giving it the status of national language, which as per law is also the official language of the country, said a statement on Monday.

He also informed the visitors that the KU Administration would take all necessary steps to promote Urdu language in the campus.

He also acknowledges the services of Tehreek Nifaz Urdu and expressed that launching signature campaign, which aims to encourage people to pronounce and write Urdu without mistakes, would help in creating awareness among masses.

The mother tongue plays vital role in country's process but we also have the command over other leading languages of the world because we cannot ignore them at all, he said and added that besides Urdu language individual have to speak and write other languages accurately too.

Kalim Khan, Dr Haseeb Khan, Sanaullah, Saba Fazal, Sana Khan, Azra Firdous, Saleha Salman and others were part of the delegation.

