UrduPoint.com

Delivery Of Quality Higher Education Top Priorities Of Kotli, Mirpur Varsities: VC Prof. Dr. Younis

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Delivery of quality higher education top priorities of Kotli, Mirpur Varsities: VC Prof. Dr. Younis

The state-run University of Kotli (UoK) is fully determined to deliver quality education in conducive environment of research and innovation to reach to the apex of academic excellence, said Brig. (Retd) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed (Sitara-i-Imtiaz Military), the outgoing Vice Chancellor UoK and sitting Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur AJK while addressing the farewell ceremony hosted in honour of Vice Chancellor UoK at the Multipurpose Hall of the University on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ): The state-run University of Kotli (UoK) is fully determined to deliver quality education in conducive environment of research and innovation to reach to the apex of academic excellence, said Brig. (Retd) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed (Sitara-i-Imtiaz Military), the outgoing Vice Chancellor UoK and sitting Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur AJK while addressing the farewell ceremony hosted in honour of Vice Chancellor UoK at the Multipurpose Hall of the University on Saturday.

Newly appointed Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Rehmat Ali Khan has resumed the office for five years.

Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Registrar UoK commended lauded the visionary leadership of Brigadier Younus Javed, under which UoK accomplished various milestones.

The speakers acknowledged his outstanding contribution for the University and decades long meritorious services for the growth, uplift and development of education system of Pakistan and State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vice Chancellor of UoK, Prof.

Dr. Rehmat Ali Khan, Deans of Faculties, Principal Officers, Head of Departments, Faculty Members and Administrative Staff participated in the event to pay respect and honour the services of Brigadier Younus Javed.

While expressing his views on the occasion, Brigadier Younus Javed extended thanks to the management of UoK for organizing farewell ceremony in his honour and said that he remained in extensive traveling during past four months, compromised personal engagements in effort to address all academic, administrative and governing matters of both UoK and MUST. I worked for the uplift of UoK with full dedication and best of his abilities, he added.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Brigadier Younus Javed remained head of the Computer Engineering Department of NUST College of E&ME for 12 years and Dean for four years from 2011 to 2015. Before his appointment as Vice Chancellor of MUST on June 25, 2021, he served HITEC University Taxila as Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology and later he was appointed Vice Chancellor of HITEC University.

AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Jammu Mirpur Kotli Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir June 2015 Event All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in G20’s first Health Working Gro ..

UAE takes part in G20’s first Health Working Group meeting

54 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escal ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli C ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wed ..

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations

1 hour ago
 Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of cent ..

Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of central bank meetings

23 minutes ago
 Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and ..

Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and hybrid spray: Muhammad Tariq

23 minutes ago
 At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desp ..

At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desperate for water

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.