Delivery of quality higher education top priorities of Kotli, Mirpur Varsities: VC Prof. Dr. Younis

The state-run University of Kotli (UoK) is fully determined to deliver quality education in conducive environment of research and innovation to reach to the apex of academic excellence, said Brig. (Retd) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed (Sitara-i-Imtiaz Military), the outgoing Vice Chancellor UoK and sitting Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur AJK while addressing the farewell ceremony hosted in honour of Vice Chancellor UoK at the Multipurpose Hall of the University on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ): The state-run University of Kotli (UoK) is fully determined to deliver quality education in conducive environment of research and innovation to reach to the apex of academic excellence, said Brig. (Retd) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed (Sitara-i-Imtiaz Military), the outgoing Vice Chancellor UoK and sitting Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur AJK while addressing the farewell ceremony hosted in honour of Vice Chancellor UoK at the Multipurpose Hall of the University on Saturday.

Newly appointed Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Rehmat Ali Khan has resumed the office for five years.

Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Registrar UoK commended lauded the visionary leadership of Brigadier Younus Javed, under which UoK accomplished various milestones.

The speakers acknowledged his outstanding contribution for the University and decades long meritorious services for the growth, uplift and development of education system of Pakistan and State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vice Chancellor of UoK, Prof.

Dr. Rehmat Ali Khan, Deans of Faculties, Principal Officers, Head of Departments, Faculty Members and Administrative Staff participated in the event to pay respect and honour the services of Brigadier Younus Javed.

While expressing his views on the occasion, Brigadier Younus Javed extended thanks to the management of UoK for organizing farewell ceremony in his honour and said that he remained in extensive traveling during past four months, compromised personal engagements in effort to address all academic, administrative and governing matters of both UoK and MUST. I worked for the uplift of UoK with full dedication and best of his abilities, he added.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Brigadier Younus Javed remained head of the Computer Engineering Department of NUST College of E&ME for 12 years and Dean for four years from 2011 to 2015. Before his appointment as Vice Chancellor of MUST on June 25, 2021, he served HITEC University Taxila as Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology and later he was appointed Vice Chancellor of HITEC University.

AHR.