DEO extends service of 67 contract teachers for one year

District Education Officer (DEO) Haripur Thursday extended the service of 67 contract teachers with effect from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :District education Officer (DEO) Haripur Thursday extended the service of 67 contract teachers with effect from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

He notified the extension of 67 secondary levels contractual teacher's service for one year as their existing contract would be completed on Dec 31, 2021.

According to the notification, the contract of 19 CT, 3 DM, 2 PETs, 19 TTs, 17 Arabic and 7 Qari teachers have been extended.

These contractual teachers were hired in 2018 and every year their services have been extended for one year, CT, TT, DM, MP, ET, Arabic teachers fall in grade 15 while the post of Qari fall in grade 12.