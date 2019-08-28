UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Department Of Pharmacy Practice Inaugurated At University Of Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:26 PM

Department of Pharmacy Practice inaugurated at University of Karachi

University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, on Wednesday said that the pharmaceutical industry was progressing day-by-day and awareness on health was also increasing among general public, indeed pharmacy had a promising future

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, on Wednesday said that the pharmaceutical industry was progressing day-by-day and awareness on health was also increasing among general public, indeed pharmacy had a promising future.

Addressing after inaugurating the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Dean's new office, he said that the professional capabilities of pharmacists increase by practicing which was also pivotal for a healthy society, according to a statement.

KU VC said that the population was increasing day by day and with this the demand of pharmacists was also increasing.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood acknowledged that the KU's pharmacy department was well placed globally and nationally which was the proof of department's outstanding research and academic activities.

He announced that the administration would provide all-out support to the faculty of pharmacy in establishing the lab of pharmacy practice.

Meanwhile, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Coordinator Dr Iyad Naeem said that the department of pharmacy practice would teach the students how to provide pharmaceutical care and health facilities to the patients. "A pharmacist is directly connected with a patient and make aware them about the dosage of the medicine and meal. Having a pharmacy practice is necessary in every public and private sector universities according to Pakistan Pharmacy Council standard." Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, Professor Dr Raheela Akram, mentioned that they were modernizing the department of pharmacy on modern trends. She thanked KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi on his continued support andhoped for further support.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Karachi University Industry

Recent Stories

Youth hanged himself to death in Bajaur

22 seconds ago

Four drugs pushers arrested in Sialkot

24 seconds ago

Four DCs reshuffled

26 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority by-laws to be amended ..

28 seconds ago

Govt. striving to ensure peace in Moharram: Kamran ..

5 minutes ago

US Sanctions Might Disrupt Russian SSJ100 Aircraft ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.