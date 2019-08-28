Department of Pharmacy Practice inaugurated at University of Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :University of Karachi KU ) Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, on Wednesday said that the pharmaceutical industry was progressing day-by-day and awareness on health was also increasing among general public, indeed pharmacy had a promising future.

Addressing after inaugurating the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Dean's new office, he said that the professional capabilities of pharmacists increase by practicing which was also pivotal for a healthy society, according to a statement.

KU VC said that the population was increasing day by day and with this the demand of pharmacists was also increasing.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood acknowledged that the KU's pharmacy department was well placed globally and nationally which was the proof of department's outstanding research and academic activities.

He announced that the administration would provide all-out support to the faculty of pharmacy in establishing the lab of pharmacy practice.

Meanwhile, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Coordinator Dr Iyad Naeem said that the department of pharmacy practice would teach the students how to provide pharmaceutical care and health facilities to the patients. "A pharmacist is directly connected with a patient and make aware them about the dosage of the medicine and meal. Having a pharmacy practice is necessary in every public and private sector universities according to Pakistan Pharmacy Council standard." Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, Professor Dr Raheela Akram, mentioned that they were modernizing the department of pharmacy on modern trends. She thanked KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi on his continued support andhoped for further support.