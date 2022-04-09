Departmental exam of PMS, DMS to start from Apr 11

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The first term departmental examination of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) and District Management Services (DMS) for BPS -17 would be held from April 11 to April 22.

According to a statement issued here Saturday, the examination would be held in Staff Training Institute Benevolent Fund Building Peshawar.

Candidates are directed to bring necessary documents and items with them on the examination day.