UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Inspects Schools, BHU To Ensure Attendance Of Teachers In Harnai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Harnai inspects schools, BHU to ensure attendance of teachers in Harnai

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar Wednesday said provincial government was taking measures for the provision of quality of education in respective areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar Wednesday said provincial government was taking measures for the provision of quality of education in respective areas of the province.

He said this while visiting different schools in Harnai town for checking performance of educational intuitions and attendance of teachers.

DC said no compromise would be made on attendance of teachers, saying that in this regard, special directives have been issued to concerned officials to visit educational institutions on daily basis for achieving main objectives of knowledge in the areas.

He said action was also being taken against those prolong absent teachers from their duties in the area in order to improve attendance of teachers, so that precious time of students could not be wasted.

He said all available resources would be utilized to provide all facilities to the students in educational institutes for their better future.

Meanwhile, Harnai Azeem checked attendance of Basic Health Unit (BHU) staffs in Boghari area of Harnai district during his visit.

Deputy Commissioner was also briefed about provision of facilities and requirement of BHU's staffs. DC expressed his satisfaction over efforts of staff and assured them that he would take all possible measures to address BHU's problems for interest of public.

Related Topics

Education Visit Harnai All From Government

Recent Stories

Basit and Haris star in Southern Punjab’s win ov ..

7 minutes ago

Southern Punjab and Northern to compete in Nationa ..

16 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

26 minutes ago

Risk management, business continuity a focus at Ab ..

41 minutes ago

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

56 minutes ago

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.