Deputy Commissioner Harnai inspects schools, BHU to ensure attendance of teachers in Harnai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar Wednesday said provincial government was taking measures for the provision of quality of education in respective areas of the province.

He said this while visiting different schools in Harnai town for checking performance of educational intuitions and attendance of teachers.

DC said no compromise would be made on attendance of teachers, saying that in this regard, special directives have been issued to concerned officials to visit educational institutions on daily basis for achieving main objectives of knowledge in the areas.

He said action was also being taken against those prolong absent teachers from their duties in the area in order to improve attendance of teachers, so that precious time of students could not be wasted.

He said all available resources would be utilized to provide all facilities to the students in educational institutes for their better future.

Meanwhile, Harnai Azeem checked attendance of Basic Health Unit (BHU) staffs in Boghari area of Harnai district during his visit.

Deputy Commissioner was also briefed about provision of facilities and requirement of BHU's staffs. DC expressed his satisfaction over efforts of staff and assured them that he would take all possible measures to address BHU's problems for interest of public.