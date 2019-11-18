UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Multan Issues Notices To 45 Private Schools Over Fee Violation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner Multan issues notices to 45 private schools over fee violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak issued notice to 45 private schools for not decreasing fee as per verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan here on Monday.

The deputy commissioner directed private schools charging more than Rs 4,000 fee to issue discounted vouchers for students. He warned that schools would be sealed over violation.

He said that implementation of the court verdict would provide relief to more than 16,000 students in the district.

The DC also gave approval for registration of 51 new educational institutes and also formed a committee to bring the building of Aligarh school, Goll Bagh, into some beneficial purposes.

CEO education Riaz Khan, Assistant Director Education Ayaz Mahmood and other officers concerned were also present.

