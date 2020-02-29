UrduPoint.com
Deputy Superintendent Threaten For Speaking Against Cheating During Exam

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 09:12 PM

Deputy Superintendent threaten for speaking against cheating during exam

Alleged cheating mafia on Saturday threatened a deputy superintendent for taking action against the exam centre administration for their alleged facilitation to students in physic paper in New Murree

Murree, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) Alleged cheating mafia on Saturday threatened a deputy superintendent for taking action against the exam centre administration for their alleged facilitation to students in physic paper in New Murree.The alleged cheating was facilitated to the students of Misali Public School during their physic paper which was held in an exam center in Gulhari Gali on Friday.The alleged cheating mafia officials threatened deputy superintendent Syed Shakeel Shah when he opposed their act.

It is to mention here that Shah had stopped headmaster and superintendent for solving their exam paper. They not only used abused language against Shah but threatened him for dire consequences for his resistance.The sources have confirmed that BISE three officers had allegedly charged hundreds of thousands of rupees from the school administration for providing exam material during papers.

Despite the matter has been taken up in media, the booti mafia is still active to assist students in solving their papers.Earlier, as many as 50 students of the same school were facilitated in resolving their chemistry and general science papers.

The school management of the Government Boys High School New Murree kept busy to the monitoring team of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education in a farewell party when the monitoring team was supposed to visit the school for checking.The school management helped students in resolving their exam papers while writing relevant material on blackboards.

Online has received a video regarding presence of the school management with the BISE Rawalpindi in a local hotel.It is pertinent to mention here that Online had identified about the expected alleged cheating plan of the school.

Instead, the school management with the alleged support of Rawalpindi board inspection team facilitated its students in resolving their papers.When this correspondent contacted BISE Rawalpindi office, Inspector Haji Shamshad denied any such party.

However, he avoided to respond when he was asked when the board facilities him for travel and other expenses why he accepted invite of the relevant school.

