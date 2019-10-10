DEROC calls for ensuring 100% enrollment of children in schools

The District Educational Reforms Oversight Committee (DEROC) has directed concerned officials to ensure and take steps for 100 percent admissions of students specially female students of District Shaheed Benazirabad district besides providing necessary facilities in all schools

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The District Educational Reforms Oversight Committee (DEROC) has directed concerned officials to ensure and take steps for 100 percent admissions of students specially female students of District Shaheed Benazirabad district besides providing necessary facilities in all schools.

Presiding over the meeting of the committee here on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, called for effective measures to improve education sector and enhancement of literacy rate in the district.

He stressed upon the officials to ensure attendance of teachers and staff at schools while departmental action be initiated against absent employees.

He said that NCHD volunteer teachers be posted at one school where post falls vacant due to retirement or death of the teachers during duty period in order to avoid affect to education of the students.

He said that Sindh Government has prohibited the transfer and posting of teachers while monitoring of teachers of SEF and NCHD shall be conducted.

Earlier the officials of Department of education apprised Deputy Commissioner about the number of schools, enrollment of students, non availability of facilities, change of bio-metric of teachers and other related issues.