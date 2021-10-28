UrduPoint.com

Development Dream Can Be Materialised Through Education Only: SACM

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:22 PM

Development dream can be materialised through education only: SACM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Trade and Investment Ahsan Saleem Baryar has said that the dream of national development and prosperity can only be materialised by providing quality education to the new generation.

Addressing the Seerat-e-Taiba Conference at Government Higher Secondary school Hundal here on Thursday, he said that the young generation was the real asset of the country and providing them equal opportunities of making progress and showcasing their talents was the top priority of the Punjab government.

He said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the last Prophet of Allah, and expressing the glory of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was part of our faith.

Baryar said that the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the best example for seeking any guidance in all spheres of life.

The SACM congratulated Fatima Hijab, a student who won the first position in the Naatia competition in the province, and said that Daska's daughter showed her talents with confidence at the provincial level and received a prize of Rs. 1 lakh and appreciation certificate.

Undoubtedly, the hard work and efforts of the teachers could not be ignored in that regard. They also deserve congratulations, he added.

