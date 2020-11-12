UrduPoint.com
DG FDE Assumes Charge, Welcomed By Federal Government Teachers

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:31 PM

DG FDE assumes charge, welcomed by federal government teachers

Newly appointed Director General Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) an attached department of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Ikram Ali Malik has assumed the charge of his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Director General Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) an attached department of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Ikram Ali Malik has assumed the charge of his office.

He was welcomed by the delegation of Federal Government Teachers Association(FGTA) led by its President Malik Ameer Khan here on Thursday.

Federal Government Teachers Association hoped that this induction will resolve the issues of teachers on priority basis.

According to the details, the permanent appointment of new DG FDE has been made after a long time, showing the government and education ministers seriousness towards education sector.

On the recommendation of a committee led by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, the cabinet division has appointed the renowned educationist and former Chairman Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Ikram Ali Malik as DG FDE for next three years.

President FGTA said that the teachers were making all-out efforts for performing their duties and better future of children even during the pandemic coronavirus. He hoped for resolving teachers issues on urgent basis.

More Stories From Education

