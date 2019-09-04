UrduPoint.com
DG Khan Board Announces HSSC Part 2 Intermediate Result 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:21 AM

Dera Ghazi Khan Board Has Announced Results of HSSC Part-II 2019. Intermediate Result can be checked online.

DG Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 Jul, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) DG Khan has announced the results of annual HSSC Part 2 examination 2019. DG Khan Board has announced the result for class HSSC Part 2.

Thousands of students appear for Intermediate exams through BISE DG Khan every year. The result of any student of intermediate class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online. click here to check intermediate class result.

