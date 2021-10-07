UrduPoint.com

DG Rangers Visits University Of Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:07 PM

DG Rangers visits University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary Thursday said besides the law enforcement agencies, public also played significant role in restoration of peace in megalopolis.

During his visit to University of Karachi, DG Rangers reiterated Rangers' commitment with teachers and parents to eliminate the increasing trend of drug abuse in educational institutions, according to a news release.

He said students should play their role in development and progress of the country utilizing their skills and abilities.

The Vice Chancellor KU, management and students of the varsity lauded the efforts of Rangers for maintenance of law and order in the city.

Later, Rangers DG and KU Vice Chancellor planted saplings under the Green Pakistan campaign.

