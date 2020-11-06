UrduPoint.com
DGTR, Bharia University Signs MoU For Professional Development

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:23 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):The Directorate General of Training and Research, Inland Revenue (DGTR-IR) Lahore and Leadership Development Center (LDC), Bahria University, Islamabad Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for professional development.

"The MoU will provide avenues to both institutions for cooperation in areas of officers' professional development in Accounting Finance & Management, existing Sectoral Expert Knowledge, establishment of Research and Financial Data Centers and formulation of prudent case studies," said an FBR press statement issued here.

The MoU will prove to be instrumental in Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) efforts to transform itself into a research oriented, data backed, efficient tax collection agency, it added.

