Dialogue session held at Shah Abdul Latif University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A dialogue session on "Role of institutions to uphold the peace and harmony" was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, jointly organized by the department of Media and Communication Studies and Bhittai social watch and advocacy (BSWA) on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A dialogue session on "Role of institutions to uphold the peace and harmony" was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, jointly organized by the department of Media and Communication Studies and Bhittai social watch and advocacy (BSWA) on Thursday.

Chairman, department of media and communication studies, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari shed light on the objectives of the dialogue and briefed the audience about academic and research activities of the department.

Zahrat-ul-Fatima while talking during the dialogue said,"it is imperative that all institutions must uphold the essence of peace". Beside, education institutions, religious, media and philanthropists institutions must play their due role in the peace building because peace brings development, social change and prosperity,she added.

Khadim Hussain Mirani, activist of social development sector presented the aims and objectives of the project. He added that since the signing of Memorandum of Understanding, the series of dialogue, lectures and discussions have been conducted in various institutes and departments, peace corner has been established with allied facilities to uphold the spirit of peace practically.

Ahmed Ali Memon, Maria Isani, Abdul Razak Shaikh and large number of students attended the dialogue.