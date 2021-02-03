DIG pays visit to Shah Abdul Latif University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :DIG Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi along with SSP, Khairpur, Amir Saud Magsi and SP headquarters Nosherwan Chandio on Wednesday paid a visit of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur and called on Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto.

On the occasion, VC briefed him about the security apparatus of University.

He said due to law and order situation they have decided to set Police posts and install walk through gates, watch towers and search lights in the University.

He wrote letters to officials of Police and Rangers to beef up security mechanism of University.

On this occasion, the DIG Sukkur region visited the various faculties and hostels of University and assured the Vice Chancellor full cooperation would be extended for security.

He said the Police pickets would be set at boys and girls hostels and ladies Police constables would be deputed.

He said that number of Police officials would be increased at university.

On this occasion, Mureed Hussain Ibupoto, Registrar, Ali Gul Mirani, DIB Incharge, Khairpur, Professors, Officers and Employees were present.