Director General Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) of Pakistan Shazia Adnan visits Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Director General Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) of Pakistan Shazia Adnan with Deputy Director Moeed and Assistant Controller of Patents Shakra Khurshid paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Adnan acknowledged the UVAS quality of education and research work of the faculty members for benefit of the community. She spoke about digitalization, online hearing of queries, procedures and time duration for attaining of intellectual property rights/patent filing for the assistance of applicants.

She said patent was necessary for the commercialization of research.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed on the UVAS academic, research, extension, advisory services and training programmes.