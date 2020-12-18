UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Seals Private School On Violation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:54 PM

Dist admin seals private school on violation

District administration sealed a private school for continuation of education activities despite government's orders of closure of educational institutions since Jan 31 in wake of COVID-19 second wave

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration sealed a private school for continuation of education activities despite government's orders of closure of educational institutions since Jan 31 in wake of COVID-19 second wave.

Mishaal Misali School 17 kasi was sealed by Deputy Education officer Khabirwala on the instructions of DC, Zaheer Abbas Sheerazi.

The school administration was conducting examinations in violation of coronavirus Stand Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Deputy Commissioner said that no one would be allowed to risk children's lives adding that educational institutions would resume activities after government's new directions for opening of schools.

